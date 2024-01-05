Pelosi's stocks surge: 'A sign of quasi-insider trading that's corrupt'

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former House Speaker and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California made a 65% profit on her stock trading portfolio in 2023, according to an analysis of House of Representatives financial disclosure records by the group Unusual Whales.

Pelosi and her husband Paul, a venture capitalist in San Francisco, have long been known for their jointly held stock portfolio, which has made significant profits in recent years. In 2023, the Pelosi portfolio’s profits were driven by trading options contracts — which allow the holder to purchase a stock at a lower price than its market value — and outperformed the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index of the U.S. stock market’s largest companies by a margin of 40%, Unusual Whales reported.

TRENDING: Obadiah: Understanding Jacob and Esau in the end times

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s a sign of quasi-insider trading that’s corrupt and should be banned – it’s either an addiction to risk or a sign of corruption,” said Jeff Hauser, the director of the Revolving Door Project, to the New York Post about Pelosi’s profits. “There are teams of people at sophisticated hedge funds that exist to find minor arbitrage opportunities to make a profit. It’s preposterous to think they are finding profit where Bridgewater or Renaissance Capital is missing it.”

Pelosi’s profits exceed those of the largest hedge funds in the United States. The largest, Bridgewater Associates, lost 7.6% in 2023, while Millennium Management gained 10% and Republican donor Ken Griffin’s Citadel LLC gained 15.3%, though, unlike Pelosi, none of them beat the S&P 500.

Pelosi’s trading history was criticized after the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in July 2022 that Paul Pelosi had traded stocks in Nvidia, a semiconductor manufacturing company, shortly before Nancy shepherded the passage of the CHIPS Act through the House as speaker, with the law creating billions of dollars in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Paul Pelosi later divested from Nvidia after the initial DCNF report, but then purchased $1 million to $5 million in call options on Nov. 22, 2023.

Is Nancy Pelosi engaged in insider trading? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Despite her 65% profit, Pelosi was not the most successful trader in Congress. Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins of New York, who has spent the majority of his career in elected office, topped the list with a 239% profit in 2023, with Pelosi being only the ninth-most successful lawmaker in the chamber.

The enormous returns posted by Pelosi and other lawmakers have frequently spurred efforts by some members of Congress — such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida —to ban elected officials from trading stocks and other financial instruments.

“We are a free market economy. Congress should be able to participate in that,” Pelosi said in 2022 when questioned about her prolific portfolio and whether she supports a ban.

Pelosi’s office, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!