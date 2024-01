(METRO) -- It’s 2024, and apparently, everyone’s Like A Virgin again.

In what is perhaps the most surprising trend of the New Year so far (which unfortunately doesn’t have anything to do with the classic Madonna song) social media users are jokingly declaring that, when the clock struck midnight, they became virgins again.

‘It’s 2024 meaning all of our body counts have reset to zero,’ rapper Lil Nas X tweeted on New Year’s Day.

Read the full story ›