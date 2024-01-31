Physicists find groundbreaking evidence time is reversible within glass

(STUDY FINDS) -- DARMSTADT, Germany — Where these German scientists are going, they don’t need roads. In a revolutionary breakthrough at the Technical University of Darmstadt, physicists have discovered that time is reversible within glass and plastics — all without using a flux capacitor!

In our daily lives, time seems to move in one direction – for instance, a broken cup doesn’t spontaneously reassemble. This concept aligns with the second law of thermodynamics in physics, which states that disorder in a system tends to increase over time.

However, a team led by Till Böhmer at the Institute for Condensed Matter Physics has found that this irreversible flow of time doesn’t apply uniformly, particularly when looking at the molecular movements in materials such as glass or plastic.

Read the full story ›