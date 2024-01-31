A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Physicists find groundbreaking evidence time is reversible within glass

'Where these German scientists are going, they don't need roads'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 9:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- DARMSTADT, Germany — Where these German scientists are going, they don’t need roads. In a revolutionary breakthrough at the Technical University of Darmstadt, physicists have discovered that time is reversible within glass and plastics — all without using a flux capacitor!

In our daily lives, time seems to move in one direction – for instance, a broken cup doesn’t spontaneously reassemble. This concept aligns with the second law of thermodynamics in physics, which states that disorder in a system tends to increase over time.

However, a team led by Till Böhmer at the Institute for Condensed Matter Physics has found that this irreversible flow of time doesn’t apply uniformly, particularly when looking at the molecular movements in materials such as glass or plastic.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







RNC meeting privately after Trump allies pull resolution to call him 'presumptive nominee'
Trump allies pledge 'holy war' against Taylor Swift
Physicists find groundbreaking evidence time is reversible within glass
'She was in agony': Woman miraculously survives being compacted inside garbage truck
'My body was just [bleeped] up': 'Religion' of 'Star Wars' took toll on actress' health
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×