Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' CD returns to library 35 years late

'Wow, 1989 was 35 years ago, why did you have to tell me that?!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00pm
(WUSA) -- PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — We've all been late to return a book, or CD, to the library. But in Prince George's County, someone took that to a whole new level.

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System posted on Facebook that the team found Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" in the one of the library's return boxes on Friday, which was added to its collection 35 years ago.

"Better late than never! Check out what the team at the Laurel Branch Library pulled from the return box this morning," Prince George's Memorial Library System posted on Facebook. "This is Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" CD, which was added to our collection 35 years ago! Bet they're glad PGCMLS went #FineFree"

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







