Planned law would require students dressed as 'furries' to be removed by animal control

The leftist LGBT agenda, which now includes, according to some, literally dozens of identities and orientations, has exploded during Joe Biden's tenure in the White House, essentially since he has made promoting those alternative lifestyle choices one of his top priorities.

Included in that ideology is the concept of "furries," people who identify as animals.

Fine, says one lawmaker in Oklahoma, but not in public schools.

There, students acting out their fantasies will have their parents called.

Or animal control.

Rep. Justin Humphrey has prefiled House Bill 3084, according to a report.

It states, "An Act relating to schools; prohibiting certain students from participating in school curriculum or activities; requiring the student's parent or guardian to pick the student up from school; providing for removal of the student by animal control services; providing for codification; and providing an effective date.

"BE IT ENACTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA: SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 11-301 of Title 70, unless there is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows: Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities. The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student."

A report at Not the Bee said, "Dressing up like anthropomorphic animal characters has become quite the trend these days, and there are quite a few reports of kids showing up for class looking like a Disney mascot."

It cited a hoax that appeared some time ago, a claim that schools were installing "litter boxes" for students who are "furries."

That's been debunked, the report said, but said, "There's no question that some kids are showing up to school dressed as animals, and that it is disruptive."

The report cited the need for more such "common-sense" legislation.

