Police destroy explosive device found at Israeli embassy in Sweden

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An object believed to be an explosive device was found inside the grounds of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday and destroyed by the Swedish national bomb squad, in an incident labeled as "an attempted terror attack" by Israel's ambassador.

Embassy staff had notified police of the object, triggering a large response from law enforcement, police said.

The device was later detonated in a controlled manner, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster TV4.

Read the full story ›