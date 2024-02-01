A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police destroy explosive device found at Israeli embassy in Sweden

'We will not be intimidated by terror'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:45pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An object believed to be an explosive device was found inside the grounds of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday and destroyed by the Swedish national bomb squad, in an incident labeled as "an attempted terror attack" by Israel's ambassador.

Embassy staff had notified police of the object, triggering a large response from law enforcement, police said.

The device was later detonated in a controlled manner, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster TV4.

Read the full story ›

