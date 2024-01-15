Pompeo: U.N. celebrated terrorism at U.S. taxpayers' expense!

A new report from Mike Pompeo, who served as U.S. secretary of state during the administration of President Donald Trump, is condemning the United Nations for the celebrations by one of its factions of the horrific Hamas terrorism inflicted on Israeli citizens – done at the expense of American taxpayers.

Pompeo, in a report at the American Center for Law and Justice, where he now serves as senior counsel for global affairs, pointed out the U.N.'s Reliefs and Works Agency "actively celebrated the Hamas attacks on October 7th, and in some instances, took pride in having influenced them."

He said, "Antisemitism thrives in many international organizations – just this week, the U.N.’s top court – the International Court of Justice – is hearing a case that absurdly accuses Israel of committing genocide in its efforts to wipe out Hamas – but antisemitism is particularly pernicious in UNWRA, which is one of the many reasons the Trump administration refused to fund it."

However, he warned that that decision was reversed by Joe Biden, and he and his administration already have given the group "close to a $1 billion American taxpayer dollars."

He cited reporting from the U.N. itself to reveal that "hundreds of teachers employed by the United Nations Reliefs and Works Agency (UNWRA) actively celebrated the Hamas attacks."

He said the report, from U.N. Watch, confirmed "individuals on the U.N.’s payroll in Gaza used official channels meant for internal communication to praise Hamas’ barbaric acts on October 7th."

He explained, "One UNWRA teacher shared a post of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives and beneath the photo wrote, 'Wait, sons of Judaism.' The same teacher went on to praise one of the terrorists who committed atrocities that day, calling him a 'martyr,' 'friend,' and 'brother.'"

Pompeo cited another UNWRA teacher who insisted Gazan civilians disregard the IDF's warnings to move from areas that would soon come under attack and into safer areas to the south, saying that "the occupation focuses on psychological warfare to strike the home front."

Such militant "Palestinian 'teachers'" likely caused many "innocent deaths, he said.

"This was, sadly, an entirely predictable outcome. Flush with taxpayer dollars from foolish Western nations – including, gallingly, the United States – UNWRA has long fueled radical Palestinian extremism in the West Bank and Gaza through its programs. As far back as the 1960s, UNWRA schools have taught Palestinian children to hate the Jewish people, idolize violent acts of terror, and long for a vengeful return to Israel," he explained.

"In the past, Hamas has stored its weapons in UNWRA schools, and last month IDF forces uncovered dozens of missiles hidden underneath equipment bearing UNWRA’s insignia. A few weeks after the October 7th attacks, UNWRA tweeted out that Hamas had stolen a massive amount of fuel from its compound, only to delete the tweet after coming under pressure from Hamas."

But he warned the organization is not just "tolerating" the Hamas terrorists, but "actively aiding and abetting," because one of the hostages released by Hamas reported being held "by a currently employed UNWRA teacher."

He blasted Biden for going "right back to funding Palestinian terror."

He said the UNWRA is "an organization that is deeply entangled in the same work and mission embraced by Hamas, which is why it employs scores of individuals who are not only sympathetic to Hamas but actively celebrate its barbarity."

He said Congress needs to be the organization that should "take all steps necessary to hold the Biden administration and the Department of State accountable."

