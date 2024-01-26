A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pope defends Vatican guidance on same-sex couples

Bless 'the people,' 'not the union'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:15pm
Pope Francis

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Pope Francis is seeking to clarify that the Catholic Church is not changing its teachings about homosexual practices and same-sex relationships as the Vatican faces criticism for approving a document allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Delivering remarks at the plenary session of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith Friday, the pontiff addressed the “Fiducia Supplicans” declaration handed down by the Vatican office last month. The declaration, published on Dec. 18, allows priests to bless same-sex couples while stressing that “one should neither provide for nor promote a ritual for the blessings of couples in an irregular situation.”

As Francis told the cardinals gathered at the Vatican’s Clementine Hall Friday, “The task of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is to help the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops to proclaim the Gospel throughout the world by promoting and safeguarding the integrity of Catholic teaching on faith and morals."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope defends Vatican guidance on same-sex couples
