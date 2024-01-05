A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Popular cosmetics chain accused of selling product that attracts ... wolf spiders?

Company shuts down claim

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:04pm
Wolf spider (Pixabay)

Wolf spider (Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A not-so-itsy-bitsy spider could be attracted to your moisturizer, some people claim. In a viral review on the beauty retailer’s website for Sol De Janiero’s new Delícia Drench Body Butter, a Sephora customer reported spotting several wolf spiders after using the product.

"If you're scared of wolf spiders – watch out for these lotions, lol. I wanted to love them sooo bad, but one of the ingredients is like kryptonite to wolf spiders!" the customer wrote.

"When I put it on, instantly one will come out. Normally I'll see one every, like, 3 years, used this and it was every day."

Read the full story ›

