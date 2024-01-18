A 'President Haley' would be disastrous

The only way to assure your political party does not lose a presidential election is to secure an acceptable candidate nomination from both parties. Nikki Haley is the Republican mirror image of Joe Biden.

Tucker Carlson's day-after election analysis focused on the presidency but did not explore what a Nikki Haley presidency would do to Congress. That is worth considering. In a word, she would castrate it. Congress would function as if three political parties won seats. There would be the Democratic Party, the Conservative Republican Party and the GOP "me too crowd" as the swing vote. In other words, Nikki holding forth at the White House will perpetuate Democratic control. We could expect her first Supreme Court nomination to be the grandson of Earl Warren.

Even if Democrats failed to regain control of Congress in 2024, they would command and control the hearings and headlines. The Nikki Haley "me too crowd" would surrender the vote to Democrats on important issues such as immigration and foreign affairs and the economy. Humanity would still be free to become Americans so long as they also became Democrats. Regional wars would continue to be fought and lost. And continuing budget resolutions would, as usual, substitute for congressional budget hearings. National debt control would be as real as a child's dream of winning an Olympic gold medal.

The federal leviathan would continue to march through history's greatest achievement in governmental organization, the American republic, casting aside any right secured to the people. Millions of Americans think their vote did not count in 2020. Just wait, if Nikki mounts the stage and Donald Trump languishes in prison.

Here is one major reason why government does not work well in America today. The president signs an executive order. The executive order is then transcribed into administration rules by the entire swath of federal agencies, and this process takes the place of legislation. Congress follows suit by issuing press releases for or against, and the nation moves steady away from "of, by and for the people." Executive orders were intended to make the administrative side function, but not to legislate. If the founders wanted that, they already had a king.

Somewhere in the cosmos, King George must be pondering, "Why didn't I think of that?"

The ability to control the outcome of the 2024 presidential primaries is just one aspect of the multifaceted master plan by the Democratic Party.

Teams of lawyers are preparing to file lawsuits challenging the veracity of election outcomes favoring Donald Trump. Plans are underway to both attack the Electoral College and to demand it set aside a Trump victory. What if Electoral College members suddenly faced lawsuits challenging their standing? Would the college deliver the affirmation of the vote on time?

There will be dire predictions of disaster coming from the NGOs and particularly from the racists who control a number of black advocate organizations. The media will be leading the shouts for regulation of political coverage to prevent "disinformation," etc.

And the ultimate assault will be to declare that Trump cannot be sworn in as president because he is a threat to democracy. If convicted by a zealous partisan judge, would Trump take his oath of office in a jail cell? When Democrats go to that extreme, the nation will face a decision of the magnitude of the Civil War. It is an interesting aside, that if that action occurs, two civil wars will have been fought over the positions taken by the Democratic Party.

It is a time for choosing. A Nikki Haley presidency will decide nothing. Her instincts will allow her to be controlled by the bureaucracy for the benefit of the bureaucracy. A Biden victory will perpetuate the chaos.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur said, "There is no substitute for victory." And that leaves the nation with only one logical choice.

