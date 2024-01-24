You're probably already on a government extremism list

By John & Nisha Whitehead

According to the FBI, you may be an anti-government extremist if you've:

• purchased a Bible or other religious materials;

• used terms like "MAGA" and "Trump";

• shopped at Dick's Sporting Goods, Cabela's, or Bass Pro Shops;

• purchased tickets to travel by bus, cars, or plane;

• all of the above.

In fact, if you selected any of those options in recent years, you're probably already on a government watchlist.

That's how broadly the government's net is being cast in its pursuit of domestic extremists.

We're all fair game now, easy targets for inclusion on some FBI watch list or another.

When the FBI is asking banks and other financial institutions to carry out dragnet searches of customer transactions – warrantlessly and without probable cause – for "extremism" indicators broadly based on where you shop, what you read, and how you travel, we're all in trouble.

Clearly, you don't have to do anything illegal.

You don't even have to challenge the government's authority.

Frankly, you don't even have to care about politics or know anything about your rights.

All you really need to do in order to be tagged as a suspicious character, flagged for surveillance, and eventually placed on a government watch list is live in the United States.

This is how easy it is to run afoul of the government's many red flags.

In fact, all you need to do these days to end up on a government watch list or be subjected to heightened scrutiny is use certain trigger words (like cloud, pork and pirates), surf the internet, communicate using a cell phone, limp or stutter, drive a car, stay at a hotel, attend a political rally, express yourself on social media, appear mentally ill, serve in the military, disagree with a law enforcement official, call in sick to work, purchase materials at a hardware store, take flying or boating lessons, appear suspicious, appear confused or nervous, fidget or whistle or smell bad, be seen in public waving a toy gun or anything remotely resembling a gun (such as a water nozzle or a remote control or a walking cane), stare at a police officer, question government authority, or appear to be pro-gun or pro-freedom.

We're all presumed guilty until proven innocent now.

It's just a matter of time before you find yourself wrongly accused, investigated and confronted by police based on a data-driven algorithm or risk assessment culled together by a computer program run by artificial intelligence.

For instance, a so-called typo in a geofence search warrant, which allows police to capture location data for a particular geographic area, resulted in government officials being given access to information about who went where and with whom within a two-mile long stretch of San Francisco that included churches, businesses, private homes, hotels, and restaurants.

Thanks to the 24/7 surveillance being carried out by the government's sprawling spy network of fusion centers, we are all just sitting ducks, waiting to be tagged, flagged, targeted, monitored, manipulated, investigated, interrogated, heckled and generally harassed by agents of the American police state.

Without having ever knowingly committed a crime or been convicted of one, you and your fellow citizens have likely been assessed for behaviors the government might consider devious, dangerous or concerning; assigned a threat score based on your associations, activities and viewpoints; and catalogued in a government database according to how you should be approached by police and other government agencies based on your particular threat level.

Before long, every household in America will be flagged as a threat and assigned a threat score.

Nationwide, there are upwards of 123 real-time crime centers (a.k.a. fusion centers), which allow local police agencies to upload and share massive amounts of surveillance data and intelligence with state and federal agencies culled from surveillance cameras, facial recognition technology, gunshot sensors, social media monitoring, drones and body cameras, and artificial intelligence-driven predictive policing algorithms.

These data fusion centers, which effectively create an electronic prison – a digital police state – from which there is no escape.

Yet this crime prevention campaign is not so much about making America safer as it is about ensuring that the government has the wherewithal to muzzle anti-government discontent, penalize anyone expressing anti-government sentiments, and preemptively nip in the bud any attempts by the populace to challenge the government's authority or question its propaganda.

As J.D. Tuccille writes for Reason, "[A]t a time when government officials rage against 'misinformation' and 'disinformation' that is often just disagreement with whatever opinions are currently popular among the political class, fusion centers frequently scrutinize peaceful dissenting speech."

These fusion centers are the unacknowledged powerhouses behind the government's campaign to censors and retaliate against those who vocalize their disagreement and discontent with government policies.

It's a setup ripe for abuse.

Although the Constitution requires the government to provide solid proof of criminal activity before it can deprive a citizen of life or liberty, the government has turned that fundamental assurance of due process on its head.

Each and every one of us is now seen as a potential suspect, terrorist and lawbreaker in the eyes of the government.

Consider some of the many ways in which "we the people" are now treated as criminals, found guilty of violating the police state's abundance of laws, and preemptively stripped of basic due process rights through: red flag gun confiscation laws, disinformation eradication campaigns, government watch lists, thought crimes programs, security checkpoints, surveillance and precrime programs, mail surveillance, Constitution-free zones, vehicle kill switches, biometric databases, limitations on our right to move about freely, and the war on cash.

These programs push us that much closer towards a suspect society where everyone is potentially guilty of some crime or another and must be preemptively rendered harmless.

In this way, the groundwork is being laid for a new kind of government where it won't matter if you're innocent or guilty, whether you're a threat to the nation, or even if you're a citizen.

What will matter is what the government – or whoever happens to be calling the shots at the time – thinks. And if the powers-that-be think you're a threat to the nation and should be locked up, then you'll be locked up with no access to the protections our Constitution provides.

In effect, you will disappear.

As I make clear in my book "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" and in its fictional counterpart "The Erik Blair Diaries," our freedoms are already being made to disappear.

