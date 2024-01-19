Prosecutor targeting Trump says her purported paramour's wife is messing with case

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed the wife of her alleged lover was “interfering” with the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in a court filing Thursday.

Jocelyn Wade, the wife of Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor Willis hired and her reported paramour, previously accused her estranged husband of hiding several hundred thousand dollars in income and of leaving her in “dire” financial need. Willis accused Wade of seeking to harass her, according to a motion to quash the subpoena reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Joycelyn Wade is using the legal process to harass and embarrass District Attorney Willis, and in doing so, is obstructing and interfering with an ongoing criminal prosecution,” the motion said.

Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, filed a motion alleging Willis, who hired Nathan Wade to help prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with Wade. Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants, including Roman, in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state.

“The only potential issue that might be relevant to Plaintiff Nathan J. Wade’s current employment would be how his compensation relates to the division of marital property,” an attorney for Willis claimed. “Yet, even this is not an issue presently in dispute. And even if it were, Defendant Joycelyn Wade has acknowledged through counsel receipt of all financial documents related to Plaintiff Nathan J. Wade’s employment by the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney.”

Nathan Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 for a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the DCNF. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that John Floyd, the RICO expert Willis hired, was initially paid $150 an hour.

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Sunday address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

