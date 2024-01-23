I'm an uncompromising, unwavering born-again Christian American and ordained minister who refuses to subjugated and/or forced into pretending abject insanity is enlightenment. According to the variola usurping authority, that makes me a domestic terrorist.

Well, I'm not just a domestic terrorist; I'm a proud domestic terrorist – I don't give a rat's tail who doesn't like it, and that specifically includes the political combine insultingly referenced as government. It also includes the diseased amalgamation of entities that at one time actually did serve and protect, but today serve as corrupt weaponized suppression forces tasked with ensuring the weak remain afraid to speak out. Said disposition isn't in my DNA. I say what I mean and mean what I say. I don't apologize for calling wickedness by its rightful name, i.e., demonic.

There are no hyphens before my American nationality. I believe in equal treatment, not preferential treatment. I neither believe in nor do I accept that equal effort produces equal outcomes. The advancement of such reasoning is a sinister attempt to deprive and emotionally imprison, proving my point by apagogic outcomes.

I don't view it as a belief; I view as divine right to honor my God and to live by His standards. That means I don't conflate mental illness and wicked behavior with biblical propriety. According to the lucifarians telling us what is right and what is wrong, that makes me a domestic terrorist.

I obey the government as long as it doesn't attempt to coerce or bully me into accepting and/or participating in what my God condemns. That means hell will not only freeze over, but it will freeze in toto, from top to bottom, before I ever accept or recognize sodomy as anything other than what it is, i.e., a sinful behavior born out of wicked imaginations and perverted lust.

It's my right to reject embracing mental illness, because it's the current fad. No matter how many surgeries, implants, puberty blockers, throat operations, genital mutilations, etc. a person has, they're still whatever they were born. I say without apology that it's the rankest form of mental illness to pretend otherwise. That makes me a threat to America according to Biden, the Obamas, so-called academia and the Erebusic encomiasts pretending to be media.

I'm a nationalist. I believe: America and her people first. That makes me a domestic terrorist. I support statues of Confederate war heroes. I'm not offended by the Confederate Flag. Neither a Confederate statue nor a Confederate Flag has ever called me name.

I'll never be convinced President Trump's election wasn't stolen. I believe the only things President Trump is guilty of are having the audacity to win an election without the approval of elites, and having We the People support him.

Biden is a phony, a liar and slobbering drunk, well-remembered in the Scranton, Pennsylvania area for being face-down drunk in bars.

I believe any supposed leader, who we're told actively trolled Chicago homosexual bathhouses and maintains a network to arrange limousine meetings to sodomize other men, is a piece of detestable filth, a contagion.

I believe parents sending their children to public schools are contributing to their emotional and spiritual harm. I believe killing babies is an affront to God. It's murder.

All of these things make me a domestic terrorist and earned me a place on the domestic watch list. I get government's demonic forces of hell disguised as federal agents investigating what candidate(s) I donate to and what purchases I make online, because I'm a domestic terrorist.

I believe that the military is to be comprised of fighting men, not lesbians, homosexuals, transsexuals and drag queens. I believe that there are many skilled positions that women can and should fill in the military. I believe military women should be able to handle weapons, but I don't believe being boots-on-the-ground with men in the thick of combat is for women.

I believe in our right to own whatever firearms and weapons we want. I believe I should be able to purchase raw milk, butter, eggs and dairy products from Amish farmers if I want. It's not the government's business.

I support Israel and I condemn the Arab pagans for their satanic barbarism. I believe Israel has the right to defend herself and I believe Israel should be able to do so with extreme prejudice if the situation calls for same.

This is my America by right of birth. It's doesn't belong to invaders and marauders illegally infesting my country and being treated to the benefits earned by my fellow Americans for their use, not the free giveaways to illegal occupiers.

Yes, I am a domestic terrorist, because I believe in natural rights and my right to enjoy those specific rights without government involvement.

I believe COVID-19 was a lie and I refuse to legitimize its illegitimacy. There's no scenario on earth that can force me to feel otherwise. I refuse to change my position.

Twitter, now branded "X," has an overinflated opinion of itself and my feelings about the website as a whole, if they think I give a rat's hair about their not liking the truth. Fauci is singularly responsible for the deaths and crippling side-effects of the toxins he was pushing and promoting. He should go to trial, be found guilty, and sentenced. At the very least he should have a permanent Gitmo address. I don't care if the "X" website is offended. If my God wanted me on that website, I'd be back on it regardless of what the obamanoids who complained about my Fauci comments had to say.

I know that America is a Republic. It isn't a democracy no matter how often godless marplots call it a democracy. This makes me a domestic terrorist according to the neo-Leninists claiming control of America. That's too bad.

My purpose on earth isn't to please the evildoers. Before I became a Christian nearly 40-years ago, I viewed my purpose on earth as self-indulgence. But since becoming a born-again Christian, my purpose on earth is Jesus Christ and His Great Commission. That most definitely makes me a domestic terrorist according the element claiming control.

And I'm proud to be viewed as such.

