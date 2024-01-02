Punch to the gut: New USA Boxing policy allows biological men to fight women

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

USA Boxing will allow biological men who identify as transgender to compete in the women’s division starting Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, according to new rules released Friday.

The new ruling only applies to amateur boxers over the age of 18, according to the policy, which was written in 2022. It is slated to go into effect as part of the 2024 rulebook, which provides a link to the organization’s transgender policy.

The policy requires that biological males who wish to compete in the women’s division to have “completed gender reassignment surgery,” not exceed certain testosterone levels for four years and provide documentation of the hormone levels. It also allows for a 12-month suspension if conditions are not met.

USA Boxing governs Olympic-style amatuer boxing in the United States, according to the organization’s website. “The purpose of this policy is to provide fairness and safety for all boxers,” the organization told the Daily Mail.

The issue of biological males who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports became controversial in the United States following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA championships, where the biological male won the 500-yard freestyle women’s final and placed highly in other events. Thomas previously had been ranked at No. 462 as a male swimmer before dominating in the women’s division.

Female athletes in volleyball, field hockey and soccer suffered serious injuries when competing against transgender athletes. Transgender mixed martial artist fighter Fallon Fox fractured an opponent’s orbital bone during a match.

At least 23 states have passed legislation prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports, according to ESPN.

