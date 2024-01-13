A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DOE's Qatar-funded Israel-erasing map betrays New York (and American) values

Depicts 'Arab world' in Brooklyn classroom

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2024 at 1:53pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s bad enough when the city Department of Education coddles anti-Semitic high-school rioters and employs Jew-hating faculty; it’s beyond obscene when it sanctions the erasure of Israel on a map of the Middle East in one of its classrooms.

The map of the “Arab World” renaming Israel as “Palestine” (in fulfillment of the Israel-haters’ odious “From the river to the sea” aspiration) hangs in a classroom at PS 261 in Brooklyn, where Rita Lahoud gives students lessons in the Arab Culture Arts program.

Adding insult to injury, that program is funded by Qatar Foundation International, the U.S. affiliate of the Qatar Foundation, which is controlled by the country’s ruling Al Thani royal family.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







