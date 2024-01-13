DOE's Qatar-funded Israel-erasing map betrays New York (and American) values

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s bad enough when the city Department of Education coddles anti-Semitic high-school rioters and employs Jew-hating faculty; it’s beyond obscene when it sanctions the erasure of Israel on a map of the Middle East in one of its classrooms.

The map of the “Arab World” renaming Israel as “Palestine” (in fulfillment of the Israel-haters’ odious “From the river to the sea” aspiration) hangs in a classroom at PS 261 in Brooklyn, where Rita Lahoud gives students lessons in the Arab Culture Arts program.

Adding insult to injury, that program is funded by Qatar Foundation International, the U.S. affiliate of the Qatar Foundation, which is controlled by the country’s ruling Al Thani royal family.

