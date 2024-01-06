Race-based program run by bar association now under fire

Yet another program, this one run by a state bar association, is coming under fire for being racist.

In fact, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has announced a new lawsuit against an internship scheme run by the Wisconsin State Bar's "Diversity Clerkship Program," which is based on the racism involved in DEI practices.

"When the government discriminates based on race, it sows more divisions in our country and violates the Constitution in the process," explained Skylar Croy, an associate counsel for WILL. "WILL is standing up against discrimination and hold the state bar accountable to the rights of its dues-paying members."

The issue is that state bar dues are mandatory for Wisconsin lawyers, and the program blatantly discriminates based on race, which offends the U.S. Constitution and Supreme Court precedent.

TRENDING: A Trump-bashing strategy won't save Biden

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

So WILL's client in the case is required to pay for "this internship program" and "other programs and communications that discriminate against him and thousands of other Wisconsin attorneys."

The client, Daniel Suhr, said, "Internships are competitive—as they should be. But when one group is given preferential treatment over the other to apply for these programs, the programs lose competitiveness and hurt all Americans. This also goes against my beliefs entirely. The state bar should do better and expand these opportunities to all Wisconsin law students."

WILL reported some of some of Wisconsin’s largest companies, law firms, and government agencies participate in the "Diversity Clerkship Program," including Fiserv, GE Healthcare, Northwestern Mutual Insurance, Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, Alliant Energy, Froedtert Health, Kohler Company, the City of Madison, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Are state bar associations becoming racist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The discrimination is run by the University of Wisconsin, "which has recently been involved in a public dispute with the legislature over its DEI program."

WILL said the program is in violation of the precedent set by the Supreme Court in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

"Judge Carl Ashley, who has promoted the program on behalf of the bar, even stated that he was aware diversity programs like Diversity Clerkship Program could face legal challenges," WILL noted.

In the Supreme Court ruling, the justices said "colleges and universities may no longer use race as a factor in admissions. This practice, commonly called 'affirmative action,' was declared unconstitutional … "

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!