Race to succeed Romney gains new names including legendary senator's son

The Republican primary race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has gained two more challengers with Rep. John Curtis and the son of former Sen. Orrin Hatch both launching bids on Tuesday.

Curtis changed his mind after previously declining a bid while several other Republican candidates emerged, and announced in a video he’d be running for the seat. Brent Orrin Hatch, whose late father used to hold Romney’s seat, launched his campaign in a statement reported by local outlet KSL.com.

“As a father and a grandfather, I care deeply about Utah’s future. That’s why today, I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. Senate. We need to get America back on track,” Curtis said in his announcement video. “As your senator, I’ll work hard every day to make Utah an even better place. I’m John Curtis, and I look forward to earning your vote.”

Curtis, who has been in Congress since 2017, pledged to fight the Biden administration’s “reckless spending,” make America both energy independent and dominant, secure the southern border, stand up to China and “push back on D.C.’s takeover of what should be Utah’s land,” he said in the video.

Conversely, Hatch hasn’t held elected office, but does have experience in Washington, D.C., according to KSL.com. The Republican previously served as a law clerk to former Judge Robert H. Bork and as an associate White House counsel to former President George H.W. Bush.

“I am not a professional politician. I left Washington at an early age. I have worked for over 33 years here in Utah as a lawyer protecting the rights of individuals and companies,” Hatch told the outlet in a statement. “But I still have an insider’s knowledge of the highest levels of government from serving Presidents Reagan and Bush in the White House, working with Congress, and in the courts.”

Hatch’s campaign will focus on policies combating inflation, managing the federal budget and securing the border, according to the outlet. The Republican’s father served in the upper chamber for 42 years, and was succeeded by Romney in 2018.

Several other Republicans have already launched campaigns for the seat, including Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson.

Romney announced he would not seek another term in mid-September, arguing that it was time for “a new generation of leaders.” The Cook Political Report characterizes the race as in the “Solid Republican” category for 2024.

