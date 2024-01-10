'Reacher' star delivers Bible lesson, hits back at Christians who slam him for starring in hit show

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Alan Ritchson, an outspoken Christian, recently delivered a message about those who criticize him for playing in secular projects like his hit show “Reacher.”

Ritchson released a YouTube video stating he loves playing Reacher and telling the story, noting his character offers an interesting opportunity to explore ethics and values.

“I love playing a character who creates a kind of moral ambiguity that we should struggle against as we consider whether or not what he’s doing is good all the time or morally right,” Ritchson said. “I think that kind of thing is fun and fascinating, and I think escaping to that world as an audience, hopefully it’s as enjoyable for you as it is for me to help bring it to life.”

