A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions FaithWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Reacher' star delivers Bible lesson, hits back at Christians who slam him for starring in hit show

'As if the only TV that should exist is seeing people silently folding their hands in the pew of a church'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2024 at 7:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Alan Ritchson (Video screenshot)

Alan Ritchson (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Alan Ritchson, an outspoken Christian, recently delivered a message about those who criticize him for playing in secular projects like his hit show “Reacher.”

Ritchson released a YouTube video stating he loves playing Reacher and telling the story, noting his character offers an interesting opportunity to explore ethics and values.

“I love playing a character who creates a kind of moral ambiguity that we should struggle against as we consider whether or not what he’s doing is good all the time or morally right,” Ritchson said. “I think that kind of thing is fun and fascinating, and I think escaping to that world as an audience, hopefully it’s as enjoyable for you as it is for me to help bring it to life.”

TRENDING: Abortion radicals who terrorized pro-lifers get off with community service

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Mouse shocks millions by cleaning up man's shed, and it's all caught on camera
New evidence discovered in D.B. Cooper skyjacking case
Entire school goes temporarily virtual to make room for 2,000 illegals
'Reacher' star delivers Bible lesson, hits back at Christians who slam him for starring in hit show
'You've opened demonic doors': Ex-psychic rips tarot-card reading for Trump, Biden on Fox News
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×