'Real followers of Jesus': This church is planting 1,000 churches to offset alarming closures

'We have to equip our members to carry the gospel outside the walls'

By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 7:57pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- One church family has made it their mission to plant 1,000 churches in our generation to offset the alarming rate of church closures.

About 4,500 Protestant churches closed their doors in 2019, the most recent year on record, according to Lifeway Research. Experts believe the rate of closures accelerated since the pandemic. About 3,000 new churches opened that year.

Pastor J.D. Greear, former Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) president from 2018 to 2021, told CBN News a growing population of 'religious nones' is likely part of the problem.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







