Reality star and supermodel return to spotlight after disfigurement

'You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2024 at 6:52pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Brandi Glanville and Linda Evangelista are returning to the spotlight after being "disfigured."

The 51-year-old reality star and the 58-year-old supermodel have both spoken out about experiencing negative effects to their appearances following health complications. Earlier this week, Glanville explained that she retreated from the public eye after she was diagnosed with stress-related angioedema.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recalled that she first began experiencing facial swelling after going into anaphylactic shock in August.

Read the full story ›

