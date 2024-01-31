A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

How regular fasting may protect against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Body chemical reduces inflammation, a key cause of chronic diseases

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 12:03pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

(INEWS) -- Cambridge scientists may have discovered a new way in which fasting helps reduce inflammation – a potentially damaging side-effect of the body’s immune system that underlies a number of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Fasting raises levels of a chemical in the blood known as arachidonic acid, which inhibits inflammation. The researchers say it may also help explain some of the beneficial effects of drugs such as aspirin.

Scientists have known for some time that our diet – particularly a high-calorie Western diet – can increase our risk of diseases including obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which are linked to chronic inflammation in the body.

TRENDING: DEI agenda blamed for 'directly' contributing to anti-Semitism

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How regular fasting may protect against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Trump crushing Biden on the 2 most important issues to swing-state voters: Poll
New research on 'conversion therapy' turns LGBT narrative on its head
Judge slams brakes on Elon Musk's record-breaking $56 billion Tesla pay
State reverses policy permitting changing driver's license to match gender identity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×