Released hostage, 15, says she acted as mother to her younger sister in captivity

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A 15-year-old released hostage described her 51 days in captivity in a television interview on Tuesday, telling of how she had served as a mother to her 8-year-old sister, of the difficult conditions, of constantly fearing her terrorist captors would kill her, and of her pain at the murder of three family members, including her father, on October 7.

Dafna Elyakim and her little sister Ela Elyakim were abducted from their father’s home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, two of 253 hostages taken that day. They had been there to spend the Simchat Torah holiday with their father, Noam Elyakim, his partner Dikla Arava and Dikla’s son, 17-year-old Tomer Arava — all three of whom were killed, along with some 1,200 others in the Hamas-led onslaught.

Maayan Zin, the girls’ mother, lives in Kiryat Ono in central Israel. She fought a public battle to free her two girls until their eventual return on November 26 during a weeklong truce deal that saw the release of 105 hostages — mostly Israeli women and children — in return for female and underage Palestinian security prisoners.

