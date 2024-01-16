Report: Major U.S. airline tells employees to take this racist action

A newly published report confirms how Delta Air Lines has chosen to follow a racist ideology, ordering workers, in all communications, to capitalize "black" and "brown" but to leave "white" lower-case.

Stunningly, the report explains the politicized language agenda follows the social agenda of the Associated Press, or AP, the legacy wire service that has delivered similar instructions to its employees.

It is the Gateway Pundit that obtained from a source a copy of the Delta memo.

It explains, "Race and ethnicity Style Note: Capitalize 'Black' and 'Brown' in Delta communications. Unlike Black or Brown, 'white' should be lowercase. When referencing race, ethnicity, or nationality, be as specific as possible."

The AP has issued similarly race-preferential instructions for its workers: "AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person. AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses."

It adds: "We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs."

The report explained, "Apparently, black and brown are proper adjectives to describe a person, but white is not, and Delta agrees. What happened to treating everybody as equals? One connotation that can be taken from this is that it’s not proper to be white."

