Republicans advance effort to hold Hunter Biden in contempt

Paves the way for dramatic showdown on the House floor

Published January 10, 2024 at 7:53pm
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:53pm
Hunter Biden stands with his cousin, Caroline Biden

(POLITICO) -- House Republicans are one step closer to holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he skipped a closed-door deposition last month.

The House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee voted along party lines to send a resolution and a report recommending the president’s son be held in contempt to the full House.

It paves the way for a dramatic showdown on the House floor, where Republicans will need near total unity among their two-vote majority to refer the president’s son to the Justice Department. Should they get there, DOJ will ultimately decide if Hunter Biden – who is already facing two criminal cases – will get slapped with new charges. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves is expected to ultimately make the decision.

