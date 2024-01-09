Republicans go on offense to yank Biden from ballot

Democrats are waging a war, already years long, in which they are trying to make sure President Donald Trump cannot defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race by removing him from the ballot.

For example, in Colorado, Democrats on the state Supreme Court decided, without even holding a hearing, that Trump was guilty of "insurrection" for what those rioters did on January 6, 2021, and took him off the ballot, a decision now being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Republicans now are responding with an argument that what's good for one party needs to be good for the other.

They are suggesting Biden is not qualified to be on the 2024 ballot.

According to a report from Just the News, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is in that state's governor's race, posted on social media, "What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden!"

Further, the report said Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel, also running for governor, proposed a law that would disqualify Biden in his state.

"By the Democrats' own standard, Joe Biden should be immediately disqualified and removed from the ballot for the 'aid and comfort' he has given our enemies," Eigel charged.

He cited the treason clause in Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

He charged, "Our country is being invaded, because Joe Biden has swung our southern border wide open. President Biden has allowed more than 8 million people to stroll across our border illegally, causing more harm to this country than any other president in American history."

Also considering a way to block Biden from the ballot is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the GOP nomination for president, the report said.

"This is just going to be a tit for tat and it's just not gonna end well,” DeSantis explained. "You could make a case — and I'm actually looking at this in Florida now — could we make a credible case" to block Biden from the ballot "because of the invasion of 8 million. And again, I don’t think that's the right way to do it."

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick has had similar suggestions, when Colorado's Democrat judges adopted their scheme to interfere in the 2024 election.

"Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight … makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” Patrick said.

The Democrats' lawfare campaign against Trump already has produced anti-Democratic decisions in Colorado and Maine, and Democrats in multiple other states are pursuing similar courses, even though the Supreme Court's decision on whether those attacks are allowed is pending.

