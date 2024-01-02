Republicans for president spend stunning amount on TV ads in one state

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican presidential candidates have so far spent $105 million on TV advertisements in Iowa, with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley leading the pack in spending for 2024, according to an NBC News analysis.

The Iowa caucus is less than two weeks away, and GOP candidates are making the final push in the state despite former president Donald Trump dominating the polls at over 50%, according to RealClearPolitics. The SFA Fund Inc., Haley’s super PAC, led the spending last year at $25 million and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ super PAC Never Back Down came in second at $17.6 million, with Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. putting up only $11.4 million, according to NBC News.

TRENDING: Time to take the gloves off in 2024

The SFA Fund is also set to lead the way in ad spending for the next two weeks at almost $3.3 million, according to NBC News. Haley’s campaign also spent an additional $1.3 million on TV advertisements for the new year.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump’s campaign has spent over $950 million for ads that will hit Iowan’s screens over the next two weeks, with pro-DeSantis super PAC Fight Right close behind at $704 million, according to NBC News. Trump’s latest ad aired in early December and focused on touting Trump’s record compared to “bumbling” President Joe Biden.

Both Haley and DeSantis have released several ads that have largely focused on going after each other as the two have been vying for the second spot in the polls behind Trump, according to NBC News. Haley is currently in third at 16.1% and DeSantis is holding at 18.6% in the early primary state, according to RealClearPolitics.

Do any of President Trump's Republican challengers have any shot of beating him in the Iowa caucus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy announced in December that his campaign would stop its televised ads ahead of the Iowa caucus, calling the spending “idiotic” and said that they had plans to do something different. Ramaswamy’s campaign had previously promised to spend up to $8 million in Iowa and $4 million in New Hampshire on advertising.

Ramaswamy, Haley, DeSantis and Trump’s campaigns’ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!