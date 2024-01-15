Revealed: Dems' secret strategy for staying in power

In the secret thinking of America’s ruling elites, dominated as they are by today’s ever-more deranged and totalitarian Democratic Party, absolutely nothing is more valuable, indispensable and life-giving to their great cause than the Jan. 6, 2021 “armed insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s irrelevant to them that the events didn’t come remotely close to constituting an actual “insurrection” by any legal or historical definition, nor was a single demonstrator inside the Capitol armed with a firearm.

Rather, what has become clear over the last three years is that a group of Trump supporters, convinced for very good reason that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them, gathered outside the Capitol to protest. Also in the crowd, it turns out, were a large number of undercover FBI assets, informants and agent provocateurs – at least 200, according to House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, who has seen all the evidence. Some of these “undercover assets,” reveals Higgins, were dressed up as Trump supporters and positioned within the Capitol building before any demonstrators were allowed in. Proof, says Higgins, of epic “entrapment” by the Deep State, since the FBI could have just left the Capitol doors shut instead of opening them wide and waving in Trump supporters, hundreds of whom would later be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned.

When the protesters were allowed inside, most proceeded to mill around the U.S. Capitol like tourists, take pictures, some even shaking hands with police, thanking them and praying for them – all captured on long-suppressed surveillance video. A small minority broke windows, damaged property, clashed with police or trespassed into no-go areas. One protester, an unarmed Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death at close range and without provocation by a Capitol Hill policeman.

And yet, speaking for the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris insisted with great pomp and solemnity that the minor riot that broke out on Jan. 6, 2021 was every bit as cataclysmic for the country as the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed almost 3,000 innocent people and toppled the World Trade Center, as well as the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that took over 2,400 American lives and thrust the U.S. into World War II.

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok went even further than Harris, insisting, “9/11 is NOTHING compared to January 6!”

Obviously, the Jan. 6 “insurrection” is exceedingly precious to the ruling elites. The question is WHY?

It’s not just because convicting, imprisoning, sometimes torturing and destroying the lives of hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump is meant to terrify and intimidate into submission tens of millions of pro-Trump Americans. Indeed, many of these people did nothing wrong; one young man is just now being prosecuted three years later for having harmlessly ventured inside the Capitol building for a total of 6 seconds!

It’s also not just because activist judges and bureaucrats in state after state are trying to keep Trump off their state’s election ballots by citing the 14th Amendment’s prohibition against anyone holding elective office “who, having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” That provision, added to the Constitution one year after the end of the Civil War to bar Confederate rebels from holding federal office, has been absurdly weaponized against Trump in more than 30 states.

Now hit the pause button and zoom out to briefly consider the larger picture: These same ruling elites that cherish Jan. 6 are rapidly destroying the greatest, freest and most successful nation in world history. They’re intentionally flooding the nation with millions of illegal alien invaders, including mental patients, criminals and terrorists. They’re indoctrinating the next generation of Americans with poisonous Marxist ideologies, from preschool to graduate school. They’re driving violent crime rates to astronomical highs. They’re decimating the economy, crippling major industries from energy to automotive, and driving millions of families into serious financial hardship. And of course, they’re encouraging the grooming and recruitment of countless children too young to vote or drive, to have their breasts or sexual organs amputated, all in pursuit of a “gender ideology” that is both deranged and demonic.

To hold on to power, therefore, they feel compelled to turn their opponents into monsters – or at least convincingly portray them as such. Otherwise, they’ll almost certainly lose when voters who have suffered so grievously under their perverse rule have the opportunity to choose a different course.

However, “turning their opponents into monsters” doesn’t just mean calling Trump supporters, conservatives and Christians “racists,” “white supremacists,” “radical extremists” and “domestic terrorists” as they do day in and day out. Talk is cheap. Much more is needed by America’s maniacally ambitious totalitarian class if they are to retain their precious power and privilege in these pivotal times.

Fortunately, a few of America’s bolder and more astute commentators are starting to talk about what appears to be coming.

Tucker Carlson, in his widely viewed August 23 interview with Donald Trump, asked the former president: “I’m looking at the trajectory since 2015, when you got into politics for real, and then won. It started with protests against you – massive protests, organized protests by the left. And then it moved to impeachment – twice. And now indictment. I mean, the next stage is violence. Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly?”

“They’re savage animals,” responded Trump. “They are people that are sick, really sick. … These are people that, I think they hate our country, [if] you want to know the truth. When you see open borders, when you see these policies that they have and so many other things, it’s so sad to see. We have a country that’s very fragile right now.”

Carlson probed further: “Do you think we’re moving towards civil war? … Do you think it’s possible that there’s open conflict? We seem to be moving towards something.”

“I don’t know,” said Trump, then adding, “I can say this: There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen, and that’s probably a bad combination.”

In December, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham picked up the theme: “What we are seeing in the courts, at the Department of Justice, and even in state attorneys generals’ offices – and given Democrats’ ‘Trump is Hitler’ rhetoric – is it not logical, even to consider, maybe to assume that some on the left are hoping to spark some type of civil unrest here?

“Which would be followed, of course, by a mass crackdown on civil liberties or the declaration of maybe a nationwide emergency, all as a way … to usher in, I don’t know, nationwide mail-in voting?” speculated Ingraham. “Remember, the left loved the lockdowns. They loved the 2020 riots, and they even loved the weapon that Jan. 6 gave them. And, of course they really, really love the idea of universal mail-in or even internet voting.”

Julie Kelly, the most dogged, in-depth national reporter on the Jan. 6 story, recently wrote this with regard to revelations in the long-hidden surveillance video footage: “The public undoubtedly will be shocked to see police officers from Capitol police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Departments viciously attacking crowds of people assembled outside the Capitol. [Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha] Mendoza’s testimony also confirmed that Capitol police officers used nonlethal ‘munitions’ on hundreds of individuals beginning shortly after 1:00 p.m. Weaponry included pepper balls – projectiles containing a chemical irritant shot from a launcher similar to a paintball gun – gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs, a less-than-lethal grenade that likely caused the fatal heart attacks of two Trump supporters that afternoon.”

Question: What if, far from being horrified by a half-baked riot they absurdly claim is worse than any domestic conflict since the Civil War, the left actually loves the idea of violence on the right – the worse the better – since it perfectly serves their agenda?

Increasingly, all the evidence strongly suggests today’s power-mad leftist elites not only intend to intimidate and discredit their political opponents by calling them terrorists, they mean to provoke actual violence.

The secret strategies and shocking tactics of today’s ascendant far-left elites are exposed as perhaps never before in the January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined “INCITING VIOLENCE: DEMS’ SECRET STRATEGY FOR STAYING IN POWER.”

Issue highlights include:

* “Why the ruling elites love, encourage and provoke violence” by David Kupelian

* “Tucker Carlson: 'You're going to get violence if you keep this s*** up. If you leave people no alternative, then what do you think is going to happen?'” by Bob Unruh

* “Over 30 million Americans say violence is justified to keep Trump out of the White House: 'Unleashing such rage is difficult to control'” by Bob Unruh

* “Poll: Nearly half of ‘younger Democratic men’ think assassination is OK: Many in America say they believe civil war is coming” by Bob Unruh

* “RFK Jr. implores Biden for Secret Service protection: Man arrested at Kennedy's home twice in 1 day” by Jack Davis

* “FBI whistleblower reveals how and why conservatives are painted as 'domestic terrorists': There's big money in targeting patriotic Christian Americans as criminals, says Kyle Seraphin” by Alicia Powe

* “Prison photos document 'torture' of Jan. 6 defendant: Where are the ACLU, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch?” by Jim Hoft

* “Inside the FBI manhunt for the 6-second 'insurrectionist': How the feds, 2½ years later, chased down a young man who briefly stuck his head in Capitol … and charged him with 4 crimes” by Jack Cashill

* “Peaceful and polite 'insurrectionists'? Bodycam video destroys Dems' J6 narrative: Trump supporters shown thanking cops in Capitol, asking God’s blessing on them” by Peter LaBarbera

* “Insurrection not! Most Americans say FEDS instigated Jan. 6”

* “The non-insurrection – as revealed in 40,000 hours of long-suppressed but finally released Jan. 6 video footage” by Joseph Farah

* “Peter Strzok: '9/11 is NOTHING compared to January 6': Disgraced FBI agent insists riot at Capitol was far worse than losing nearly 3,000 people to terrorists” by Bob Unruh

* “Was Barack Obama guilty of insurrection? ‘Knowingly conspired with others to subvert the presidency of Donald Trump’” by Jack Cashill

* “Professor says killing 'rightwing' speakers is 'admirable': University president calls prof’s comment ‘at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal'” by Alexa Schwerha

* “Violence against churches is up 288%: Where are the headlines? Recent study explores radical levels of leftwing vandalism, arson and threats” by Barbara Simpson

* “The left is in love with violence and destruction: ‘The violent in this country have learned that riots get them what they want’” by Laura Hollis

* “Stacey Abrams' aide: Burning cars, smashing windows isn't violence. Ideology aligns with media claims 2020 riots were 'mostly peaceful'” by Bob Unruh

* “'Psychopathic and narcissistic tendencies': Study blows lid off leftists” by Bob Unruh

* “America's cultural revolution of woke violence: ‘We now face violations of freedoms and human rights only dreamed of in dystopian novels of totalitarianism like 1984’” by Brian James Godawa

* “CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge predicts ‘Black Swan Event’ in 2024: ‘A national security crisis with unpredictable high impact’” by Jim Hᴏft

* “Time to take the gloves off in 2024” by Scott Lively.

Comments bestselling author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian: “When government censors and punishes truthful expression at every turn, cancels conservatives and brainwashes their kids, rigs elections and engages in outrageous lawfare to eliminate their favored candidate – a former president – all of this is intended to provoke violence on the right.

“And on the left. For not only have the elites promoted leftwing violence like the ‘mostly peaceful’ Black Lives Matter/Antifa mega-riots that set city after city ablaze during the summer of 2020, killing at least 25 and injuring 1,200 police. But they also continually demonize Trump supporters as white supremacists and fascists – and much worse, they liken Donald Trump to genocidal mass-murderer Adolf Hitler. That insane and dangerous comparison could inspire some deranged leftist – and there are lots of them out there – to consider assassination. After all, there were 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and though they all failed, every one of the participants, including the revered German theologian Deitrich Bonhoeffer, are universally considered heroes today.”

Adds Kupelian: “I urge people to get a hold of this issue of Whistleblower, which provides a powerful heads-up, as well as inspired counter-measures, for some of the dangers that lie just ahead for Americans.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get FOUR very special free gifts:

First, you’ll get receive the e-book edition of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age” by WND founder and bestselling author Joseph Farah.

Using Scriptures almost exclusively as a resource, Farah will shock and amaze most Christians with a clear picture of what the coming kingdom of God will be like. Such prophetic Scriptures and many others, closely matching the conditions of today's world, make a compelling case that we may be nearing this very special and long-prophesied time – a time of great hope, but also of great deception.

With so much attention by prophecy teachers on events to occur before the return of Jesus, “The Restitution of All Things” looks beyond that to His one-thousand-year reign of earth. It exposes the spiritual traditions of men that often overshadow the commandments of God. It lays bare the pernicious lie that has become known today as “replacement theology.” And it is a wake-up call to the world, says Farah, regarding the ever-present truth of the Bible, and of the reality of Jesus-Yeshua, the Messiah, the King, the High Priest, the Redeemer, and Son of God.

Farah's book is an original, fresh and deeply thought-provoking look at that which every Christian believer looks forward to with hope – and with awe.

Next, you’ll get the digital edition of “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.” This stunning Whistleblower report reveals how leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – and not just the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why? Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god” and is obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. “Next to my fantasies about being God,” he says, “I also have very strong fantasies of being mad.” Soros is indeed mad, and is imposing his madness on America. See George Soros and the mad leftwing world he has created as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD.’”

Next, you’ll get the digital edition of “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH,” Whistleblower’s exploration of the bizarre new lexicon conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, censor entirely – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression. It’s all explained as never before in “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.”

Finally, you’ll get the digital edition of “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.” America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his presidency via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Then came “January 6,” and more recently a continual cavalcade of new “crimes” intended to prevent Trump from winning the 2024 election – or even if he wins, from every again occupying the White House. The Deep State’s persecution of Donald Trump since 2015 – eight years – as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and how Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP.”

This special quadruple free offer will end without notice.

