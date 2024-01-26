A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Riley Gaines announces new children's book on the way

Celebrates women's activism, saving sports for girls

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:50pm
Riley Gaines (Courtesy photo)

(OUTKICK) – Saves women’s sports, wins medals, obliterates Keith Olbermann, and authors a children’s book … Riley Gaines is unstoppable.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines — host of ‘Gaines for Girls‘ — is ready to spread the message of fighting and believing in your values to children around the nation. And in the next chapter of Gaines’ celebrated women’s activism, the NCAA champ is releasing a new children’s book — authored by the fearless Gaines herself.

On Thursday, Riley Gaines announced on social media that her new children’s book, “Happy No Snakes Day,” is soon available for release.

Read the full story ›

