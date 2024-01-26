Riley Gaines announces new children's book on the way

(OUTKICK) – Saves women’s sports, wins medals, obliterates Keith Olbermann, and authors a children’s book … Riley Gaines is unstoppable.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines — host of ‘Gaines for Girls‘ — is ready to spread the message of fighting and believing in your values to children around the nation. And in the next chapter of Gaines’ celebrated women’s activism, the NCAA champ is releasing a new children’s book — authored by the fearless Gaines herself.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Thursday, Riley Gaines announced on social media that her new children’s book, “Happy No Snakes Day,” is soon available for release.

TRENDING: 'All evil in the world is described by the word Hamas in Hebrew'

Read the full story ›