Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
RNC meeting privately after Trump allies pull resolution to call him 'presumptive nominee'

President: 'They should NOT go forward with this plan' for sake of party unity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:00pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City, Virginia. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(AP) -- The Republican National Committee is meeting behind closed doors this week as some allies of Donald Trump had hoped to put the group’s stamp on the former president early in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating campaign.

But a proposed resolution to declare Trump the presumptive nominee has been removed from the agenda before the committee is scheduled to meet in Las Vegas this week, party officials said.

The reversal comes as the first two early-state contests have winnowed the Republican campaign down to two major candidates, with Trump as the heavy favorite and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley vowing to continue her uphill challenge.

WND News Services
