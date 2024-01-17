Ron Howard almost quit 'Happy Days' after producers wanted to change name

(FOX NEWS) -- Ron Howard nearly left "Happy Days" after Henry Winkler's popularity changed the course of the show.

Howard almost quit when producers floated the idea of calling the hit show "Fonzie's Happy Days" in an effort to capitalize on fans' love of Winkler's character, Arthur Herbert "The Fonz" Fonzarelli.

"They came to me at ABC and they wanted to change the title to ‘Fonzie’s Happy Days,'" Winkler told the New York Times. "I said, ‘If you do that, it is an insult to everybody I’m working with. Why fix something that isn’t broken? We are really good. I live in the family and that’s why I’m successful. I’m asking you, if you never listen to me again, leave it alone.’"

TRENDING: Vivek Ramaswamy quits presidential race, endorses Trump

Read the full story ›