Russell Brand is hotter than ever after rape and abuse allegations

'His wallet – as well as his popularity – is looking pretty healthy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:18pm
Comedian Russell Brand (Video screenshot)

(METRO) -- Russell Brand is becoming increasingly popular on YouTube and his audience is more engaged than ever despite allegations against him, Metro.co.uk can exclusively reveal.

The 48-year-old comedian has gained 140,000 YouTube subscribers since rape allegations were brought against him four months ago, and he is 31% more popular, according to his average likes.

Worryingly, despite allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from four women last year, Brand is thriving online.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







