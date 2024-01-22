WATCH: Russell Brand reveals why he wears a cross and is reading Bible 'a lot more'

(CBN NEWS) -- Russell Brand, the controversial English comedian and actor, is opening up more about his spiritual journey of discovery and new realizations about his faith and relationship with God.

In a short 90-second video posted to the social media platform X on Sunday, Brand shared why he wears a cross on a necklace.

Why I Wear A Cross!

I'm interested to hear what YOU think, let me know. pic.twitter.com/kMcyYgvl7o — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 21, 2024

"The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity and in particular, the figure of Christ are it seems to me inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self," he said.

Read the full story ›