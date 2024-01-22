A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Russell Brand reveals why he wears a cross and is reading Bible 'a lot more'

'I'm very interested to hear what you think because for me, my heart is open'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:26pm
Russell Brand explains why he now wears a cross and is reading the Bible more on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- Russell Brand, the controversial English comedian and actor, is opening up more about his spiritual journey of discovery and new realizations about his faith and relationship with God.

In a short 90-second video posted to the social media platform X on Sunday, Brand shared why he wears a cross on a necklace.

"The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity and in particular, the figure of Christ are it seems to me inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self," he said.

Read the full story ›

