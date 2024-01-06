Russian orthodox church blasts abortion as 'murder'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Savannah Evans

Live Action News

On Wednesday evening, Russian Orthodox Church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda made a strong statement on abortion, referring to it as “murder.” The statement contradicts Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on abortion.

The statement was made following a meeting last week of the Church’s Holy Synod — the church’s ruling body chaired by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow — at which participants discussed the topic of abortion and reaffirmed the church’s stance that abortion is murder.

“The Church unequivocally equates arbitrary surgical or medical abortion to murder, regardless of the gestational age and the manner in which it is carried out,” said Legoyda. “For that reason, the proclamation of the ‘right to an abortion,’ otherwise the ‘right to murder,’ is unacceptable.”

Abortion for any reason is legal in Russia up to 12 weeks, and, according to the Associated Press, abortion remains legal in cases of rape up to 22 weeks. However, in the recent months, at least 14 Russian regions have prohibited abortions that they deem to be caused by coercion, or have prohibited private facilities from committing abortions.

Earlier this month, President Putin killed a bill that would have outlawed private abortion businesses all across Russia. He has also affirmed that women have a “right” to abortion. While Putin has urged pregnant woman who are considering abortion to “keep the life of the child” for the interest of the state, Putin said he called on government officials to have “respect for the rights and freedoms of women.” He also noted that the Russian Orthodox Church is “fighting for the life of everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Orthodox Church is continuing to work to support mothers in crisis pregnancies by building up support for pregnancy resource centers across Russia. In addition to denouncing abortion, Wednesday’s Synod expressed the need for and support of establishing “crisis centers” to help women carry their children to term and “fulfill their vocation as mothers after childbirth,” according to Legoyda.

He also spoke about women who have undergone abortions, saying, “Without rejecting the women who have had an abortion, the Church calls on them to repent and to overcome the harmful consequences of sin through prayer and penance.”

