Satanist VA worker claims supervisor's 'not today, Satan' sign is 'Christian supremacist' symbol

(THE BLAZE) – A satanist Veteran Affairs staffer working at an undisclosed facility recently filed a complaint with a nonprofit civil rights group, claiming that his or her supervisor's desk display, which reads "Not today, Satan, not today," was a "grotesque Christian supremacist" sign, the New York Post reported. The sign was subsequently removed from the supervisor's desk.

The self-described satanist staffer is an Air Force veteran who "subscribes to many non-theist teaching[s] (including Satanist)."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the worker, the undisclosed VA facility already had a hostile work environment when he or she was invited into the supervisor's office. The staffer then observed the sign on the supervisor's desk, which he or she claimed was placed "in such a way that it was physically directed at anyone sitting in the guest chair across from her desk."

TRENDING: Border Patrol agents 'absolutely' don't want to cut Texas razor wire, BUT ...

Read the full story ›