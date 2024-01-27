Save the Earth by criminalizing farming!

Just when you think nothing stupider can come out of the World Economic Forum, we get this: Farming is a serious crime and is equal to genocide. Yes, you read that correctly.

These pearls of wisdom come from Jojo Mehta, co-founder, CEO and key spokesperson of Stop Ecocide International. According to Ms. Mehta, any activity that results in food – fishing, farming, hunting, etc. – results in "mass damage and destruction of nature" and therefore should be stopped. Not just stopped; these activities should be legally recognized as "a serious crime" and punished accordingly. The central goal of her organization is to make "environmental murder" an international crime before the International Criminal Court.

(The logical questions of what Ms. Mehta eats, and where or how she obtains her food, have yet to be answered.)

To clarify, "ecocide" was the term coined to recognize environmental destruction as an act of war (think Agent Orange used during the Vietnam War). Last I checked, farmers weren't engaged in warfare.

She intones, "What our organization and other collaborators aim to do is to have this [food harvesting] recognized legally as a serious crime. … If you're campaigning for human rights, at least you know mass murder, torture and all of these things are serious crimes. But there's no equivalent in the environmental space. Unlike an international crime like genocide, that involves a specific intent, with ecocide what we see is actually what people are trying to do, what businesses are trying to do, is make money, is farm, is fish, is do all of these things that produce energy and so on. But what's missing is the awareness and conscience around the side effects, around the collateral damage that happens with that."

Mehta argues this ecocide can be prevented through legal "deterrence and prevention" measures. By introducing legislation against ecocide, the international criminal courts (as well as national governments) could go after energy companies, agriculture, and others deemed to be offenders and prosecute them for future disasters that will allegedly occur.

In other words, farmers, ranchers and fishermen must be punished for the crime of growing, raising or harvesting food. "The designation of farming and fishing as ecocide, and then the criminalization of ecocide, is just one of many efforts designed to prevent average citizens from producing or procuring food," notes this article.

Since Ms. Mehta throws around the term "genocide" so casually, let's look at what "genocide" is. According to the American Heritage Dictionary, genocide is defined as "The systematic and widespread extermination or attempted extermination of a national, racial, religious, or ethnic group."

Now take away farming and other food production methods, and what do you have? That's right, a lot of dead people deliberately killed by famine. In other words, genocide. Methinks logic is not the strong point of Jojo Mehta; or, more likely, she is so drunk with power for global domination as to think genocide is just fine as long as it saves the planet and doesn't involve her.

The WEF is obsessed with controlling what you eat. It advocates for increasing insect consumption, reducing rice production, eliminating meat and dairy, and banning fertilizers and pesticides. Now, apparently, it wants to criminalize food production and harvest. What are these people smoking?

Aside from animal-based foods such as meat and dairy, rice (which is a staple food for more than half of the world's population) is under particular scrutiny by the agricultural experts on the WEF panels.

In their article "This is How Rice is Hurting the Planet," the WEF states: "Global rice production is releasing damaging greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, doing as much harm as 1,200 average-sized coal power stations."

The article takes exception to the method of flooding rice paddies to control weeds (putting aside that this is possible the single most planet-friendly weed-control method possible): "Microbes that feed off decaying plant matter in these fields produce the greenhouse gas methane. And because rice is grown so prolifically, the amount being created is not to be sniffed at – around 12% of global annual emissions."

Their solution is to offer a "balancing act" of precise amounts of water to be used in the paddies, without admitting that such modified techniques are likely to drastically lower rice production, making rice far more expensive (especially in third-world countries). Believe me, rice (or other kinds of) farmers aren't stupid. They've spent anywhere from centuries to millennia figuring out how best to maximize production while minimizing costs. For the yahoos at the WEF (who probably never even grew a tomato plant on their patio) to start lecturing farmers about their expertise is condescending. No, let me correct that: It's evil.

Why evil? Because it's obvious what the ultimate goal of the WEF is: to reduce the global population. If Disease X won't do the job, then interrupting or lowering food production and (with their matchless logic) branding farmers as mass murderers might do the trick. Y'know, genocide to prevent ecocide.

The soulless Yuval Noah Harari, one of the top advisers of the World Economic Forum, claims we are moving toward a world where humans are nonexistent: "We just don't need the vast majority of the population because the future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology like artificial intelligence."

Supporters were quick to point out Harari's words were taken out of context; but really, is it too far outside the realm of possibility to believe the notorious control freaks of WEF hate humanity and want us all dead? Part of accomplishing this goal is to criminalize farming, fishing, livestock production and other forms of food harvesting. Eliminate the food, eliminate the people; and hey presto, problem solved. Just think how fast "ecocide" would be averted if humans weren't around!

Needless to say, the Davos elites are exempt from the restrictions they're desperate to place on the rest of mankind. They won't be asked to give up heat, lights, transportation or luxurious foods. But even the most ardent vegan among them must eat; and unless and until they're competent at growing their own food, they're full of sh … manure (which, let the record show, makes for terrific compost).

The World Economic Forum has been called the greatest threat to humanity. Frankly, it's hard to disagree with that sentiment.

