Democrats' lawfare against Trump is a threat to democracy

Joe Biden and his Democrat Party associates long have complained that President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and voters need to support Democrats in order to save it.

But that's not the case, according to an expert, and member of the board of governors of Gatestone Institute.

There, Lawrence Kadish wrote it's now up to the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to save democracy. And it's because of the Democrats' lawfare against Trump.

The justices already have agreed to review a partisan decision by four Democrats on the Colorado state Supreme Court to throw Trump off the 2024 ballot. They decided, without burdening themselves with the ideas of due process, that Trump was guilty of insurrection because of what others did on January 6, 2021.

TRENDING: Daytime TV star insists Trump will put people in 'camps'

In fact, Democrats in Congress accused Trump of insurrection, and he was acquitted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Kadish explains, "Historians have an enormous advantage over the rest of us: they have the unique luxury of looking back through time and, with the power of hindsight, pinpointing the exact moment a new era began. Yet there are events that are so momentous, so crucial, and so obvious, that sometimes even those living in the moment can recognize their historic significance.

"We are living through that moment."

Is it up to the Supreme Court to "save democracy"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (14 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

He explained the turmoil that has hit the nation because of Democrats' agenda to have bureaucrats remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

"These actions attack the very fabric of our representative form of government. The idea that without so much as due process unelected persons in an individual state can remove a potential presidential candidate is the stuff of nightmares for a democracy," he explained.

That means, he said, "The future of our nation is now to the be in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court."

He said the justices have recognized the urgent need for their decision, as "this is an existential threat to our nation."

He wrote, "Historians and legal scholars will study their decision for generations to come because there can be no denying that their verdict will be a historic turning point in the life of America. They will either reaffirm the principles upon which our nation was founded or they will participate in the decline and fall of what Thomas Jefferson called 'the world's best hope.'"

He said, "One can debate the complexity of what confronts the high court but Donald Trump's lawyers understand what is at stake. They are asking the justices to quickly address the issue and return the right to vote for their candidate of choice to the voters."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!