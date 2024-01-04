A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scientists devise new drug, polymers to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Without causing antibiotic resistance

Published January 4, 2024 at 3:42pm
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:42pm




(INTERESTING ENGINEERING) – Scientists have developed a new class of polymers that may kill bacteria without causing antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic-resistant microorganisms are one of the most serious risks to global public health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibiotic-resistant bacteria cause as many as 2.8 million infections in the United States each year. As per the statement, Texas A&M University led a collaborative effort that created these novel polymers.

This innovative method breaks the bacterial membrane barrier, providing a possible solution to the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms.

