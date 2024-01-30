'Sex Week' invites students to send Valentines to abortion providers

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Ohio State University (OSU) is holding a “Sex Week” from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17 that has events for students to send Valentine cards to abortion providers and warns students against going to pregnancy centers.

At one event on Feb. 11, students will make Valentine cards for abortion providers to give a “shoutout to Ohio-based abortion-providing personnel,” and the description for a Feb. 14 event calls crisis pregnancy centers “dangerous” “anti-abortion centers,” according to the Sex Week website. The week is put on by a student group called Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA), which receives student fees through the Council on Student Affairs, and will host events on topics like BDSM, kink, gender ideology and sex while disabled.

“Crisis Pregnancy Center? More like anti-abortion center. Come learn about what Crisis Pregnancy Centers are and how they are dangerous alternatives for actual reproductive care,” the event description for “Barriers to Reproductive Healthcare in Ohio” reads.

SASHA’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) section also bashes crisis pregnancy centers.

“Pregnancy Crisis Centers are unethical, misleading, inaccurate, and a threat to public health,” the FAQ section reads.

Several event descriptions for sex week discuss sex toys and kink sexual activities.

“Great Minds Kink Alike” on Feb. 11 allows students to “dip a toe into the world of Kink” with an expert on BDSM products, according to the website. The event offers the first 100 attendees a free “kinky goody bag.”

The sex week also contains a “Good Vibes Only: An Intro To Sex Toys” on Feb. 15, according to the website.

“Enhance your game by learning about all types of sex toys. From dildos, massagers, vibrators, masturbation sleeves, plugs, beads, pumps, and more, see examples in the flesh. Participants will leave with a free sex toy!” the website reads.

Several other events pushing gender ideology are planned for the week.

“Zoey Luna’s Queer Activism 101” will be held Feb. 13 by a trans activist named Zoey Luna, according to the website. At another event called “Queer History from Top to Bottom,” on Feb. 14, students will hear “a panel of experts discuss the art, culture, and deep-seated history of queerness.”

Another event called “Trans and Non-Binary Self-Advocacy” on Feb. 12 will teach students “communication strategies” to “physically express themselves using gender-affirming apparel.”

Other events during sex week include one on Feb. 15 called “Are You a Sexpert?” that questions students on whether or not they can “find the clitoris” and offers prizes for doing so, and another called “Sex and Disability 101,” according to its website. The disability event promises to help students navigate “dating, adapting sex toys, and masturbation when you need assistance, and how to talk with your partner about your disability.”

OSU’s 2023 Sex Week featured events in bondage, “ethical” pornography and abortion. The bondage event provided ropes to attendees.

Other universities have held similar events.

Harvard University held a sex week in October and November 2023 with events like “Anal 101” and “Caring for Your Coochie: Healthy Vulvovaginal Practices.” The University of Louisville also held an “Anal 101” event in 2023, as well as an event on “Christianity & Sexuality.”

OSU and SASHA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

