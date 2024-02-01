A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More than skin deep: Israelis ink massacre date on their bodies as a living memorial

'The 7th of October 2023 will never be forgotten. Not in 50 years and not in 100 years'

WND News Services
Published January 31, 2024 at 9:21pm
Oct. 7-inspired tattoos created by tattoo artist Lior Yosefi in the weeks and months following the 2023 massacre. (Courtesy Lior Yosefi)

An Oct. 7-inspired tattoo created by tattoo artist Lior Yosefi in the weeks and months following the 2023 massacre. (Courtesy Lior Yosefi)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Gal Danguri got a tattoo linked to his favorite sports team two days before he was murdered.

Before his new ink had even fully healed, Danguri was slain along with his two best friends, Nadav Bartal and Ofek Ravia, all 23, at the Supernova music festival. The trio, who were inseparable lifelong friends from the same community, had matching tattoos of hand symbols – which even appeared on each of their side-by-side graves.

Less than two weeks after their death, seven of their friends went to tattoo artist Lior Yosefi – the one who inked Danguri just days before he was killed – to get their own versions of the friends’ tattoos as a living memorial.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
