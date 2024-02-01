More than skin deep: Israelis ink massacre date on their bodies as a living memorial

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Gal Danguri got a tattoo linked to his favorite sports team two days before he was murdered.

Before his new ink had even fully healed, Danguri was slain along with his two best friends, Nadav Bartal and Ofek Ravia, all 23, at the Supernova music festival. The trio, who were inseparable lifelong friends from the same community, had matching tattoos of hand symbols – which even appeared on each of their side-by-side graves.

Less than two weeks after their death, seven of their friends went to tattoo artist Lior Yosefi – the one who inked Danguri just days before he was killed – to get their own versions of the friends’ tattoos as a living memorial.

Read the full story ›