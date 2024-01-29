WATCH: 'SNL' ruthlessly mocked for making fun of Trump for phrase he used correctly

(FOX NEWS) -- NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" was mocked after suggesting the term "de-banking" was a made-up word by former President Trump.

During the "Weekend Update" segment, cast member Colin Jost insisted he didn’t know "what the hell ‘de-bank’ means" while commenting on one of Trump's recent speeches.

The woke smugness from SNL is out of control. https://t.co/K6lqzNPEfg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2024

"Trump did have a slight stumble this week while talking about banks, and he introduced an interesting new term called de-bank," Jost said. "I don't know what the hell de-bank means, but you might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’"

