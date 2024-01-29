A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'SNL' ruthlessly mocked for making fun of Trump for phrase he used correctly

Conservative groups have accused major banks of 'de-banking' them

WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:55pm
'Saturday Night Live' attempts to mock President Donald Trump about the term 'de-bank' on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

'Saturday Night Live' attempts to mock President Donald Trump about the term 'de-bank' on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" was mocked after suggesting the term "de-banking" was a made-up word by former President Trump.

During the "Weekend Update" segment, cast member Colin Jost insisted he didn’t know "what the hell ‘de-bank’ means" while commenting on one of Trump's recent speeches.

"Trump did have a slight stumble this week while talking about banks, and he introduced an interesting new term called de-bank," Jost said. "I don't know what the hell de-bank means, but you might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’"

