MoneyGREEN IS THE NEW RED
Solar firms running out of cash in blue state

'Worried about next 2 months'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2024 at 2:36pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The solar industry in California is facing significant headwinds following the implementation of a new policy in April, which reduced incentives that had encouraged homeowners to install solar systems.

Bloomberg reports the California Solar & Storage Association has found about 63% of its 400 solar installer members have reported cash flow issues because the new policy crushed consumer demand.

Since last April, sales of rooftop solar systems across the state have crashed 85% in the most recent months of 2023 compared to similar periods one year before, according to solar firm Ohm Analytics.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







