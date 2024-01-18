A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sound of Freedom' global tally tops quarter of a BILLION dolllars

Besting blockbusters including 'Batman Forever' and 'The Fugitive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2024 at 8:38pm
Jim Caviezel starring in 'Sound of Freedom' (Trailer video screenshot)

Jim Caviezel starring in 'Sound of Freedom' (Trailer video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- The Sound of Freedom, the low-budget faith-based drama about battling child trafficking released last July, has reached another milestone, topping more than $250 million at the global box office.

BoxOfficeMojo.com released its latest list of the Top Lifetime Grosses of movies by MPAA Rating on Jan. 17. Sound of Freedom, the Angel Studios film, currently ranks at 151, and amazingly is only behind perennial favorite Dances with Wolves (released in 1990) by a little more than $30,000 in ticket sales.

According to the list, Sound of Freedom has so far made more at the worldwide box office in the last six months overall than major studio films like Batman Forever (1995), The Fugitive (1993), Ocean's Eleven ( 2001), The Simpsons Movie (2007), Lincoln (2012), and even Jurassic Park III (2001).

Read the full story ›

