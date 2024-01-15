South Africa strips Jewish cricket star of captainship, citing anti-Israel protests

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- David Teeger, a rising star on South Africa’s cricket scene, has been removed as the country’s Under-19 team captain on the eve of the world championship competition.

Cricket South Africa cited threats to Teeger, who is Jewish, and the team over Israel’s war against Hamas ahead of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which South Africa is hosting.

“We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament. We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on… David Teeger,” the organization said in a statement.

