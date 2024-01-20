A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sports Illustrated's entire staff told they are getting laid off

Future of iconic magazine looked dire

WND News Services
Published January 20, 2024
(NEW YORK POST) – The future of iconic magazine Sports Illustrated looked dire Friday after the publisher announced mass layoffs.

The Arena Group — which had been roiled by reports that the fabled magazine published AI-generated content — admitted to failing to make a $3.75 million quarterly licensing payment to Authentic Brands Group due this week.

As a result, the publicly-traded Arena announced Thursday it would make a “significant reduction” in its workforce of more than 100 journalists.

