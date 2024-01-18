A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Squad' lawmaker explains 'creative' way to pay $14 trillion in slavery reparations

'Moral and legal obligation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:49pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A New York lawmaker wants the federal government to push a $14 trillion reparations measure. The measure is touted by “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who wants the federal government to be held accountable for slavery and the aftermath of it, according to the Journal News.

Bowman cited the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the “space race” endeavor as examples that would make the measure feasible.

“When COVID was destroying us, we invested in the American people in a way that kept the economy afloat,” said Bowman. “The government can invest the same way in reparations without raising taxes on anyone.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







