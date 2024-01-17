A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Star Trek' actress 'blindsided' by ex-husband John Stamos' allegations in bombshell book

'In my mind back then, she was the devil, and I just hated her'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2024 at 8:55pm
John Stamos (Wikimedia Commons)

(FOX NEWS) -- There is certainly no love lost between former spouses Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos.

Before his book, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," was released in October, Stamos did press and admitted he wasn't able to write much about Romijn because of how "painful" their experience was. Married for almost seven years, the "Full House" actor alleged Romijn dumped him when her career was excelling while his was tanking.

Romijn finally broke her silence on his comments at the Critics' Choice Awards, admitting the headlines were unexpected. "I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," she told "Entertainment Tonight." "I was sort of blindsided by it."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







