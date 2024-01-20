State legislatures are taking on gender ideology in 1st weeks of 2024

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

State legislatures in Utah, South Carolina, Missouri and Maine all heard bills on Wednesday regarding transgender issues, with focuses being on restroom access, sex-change surgeries for minors and parental rights.

Last year, several states introduced and passed legislation prohibiting minors from getting transgender medical procedures.

“The state should never place itself above a loving parent and irreparably destroy the reproductive health of a minor child,” Republican state Rep. Katrina Smith of Maine said.

Multiple state legislatures debated bills regarding transgender issues in the few first weeks of 2024, with the focus being on restroom access, sex-change surgeries for minors and parental rights.

Many lawmakers in 2023 introduced and passed legislation prohibiting minors from getting transgender medical procedures, while Washington state passed a law allowing children to flee to a different state to obtain hormones and sex change surgeries without parental consent. The issue is set to take center stage again in 2024, and states including Utah, South Carolina, Missouri and Maine all debated bills on transgender ideology on Wednesday.

Utah elected officials in the state House Business and Labor Committee voted to move a bill forward that would create a legal definition for male and female, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Female would be defined as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is of the general type that functions to produce ova” and a male as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is of the general type that functions to fertilize the ova of a female.”

The bill, authored by Republican state Rep. Kera Birkeland, was made public on Jan. 11 and would also limit access to women’s restrooms, locker rooms and domestic violence shelters to female users, according to the Tribune.

“I think we’re here to solve concerns,” Birkeland said during the committee hearing, according to the Tribune, “and I don’t think we wait until an 8-year-old is raped or molested by a predator. I think we act in good faith, with respect, finding accommodations that show compassion all along the way.”

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 82-23 to pass a bill barring transgender medical procedures for minors, including sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers and hormones, according to News 19, a local CBS News affiliate. The “Help Not Harm” Bill would also prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used to fund these same procedures for adults and limit Medicaid’s ability to cover these procedures for those under 26.

Republicans argued that the bill would protect children, as well as prevent taxpayers from paying for highly controversial transgender medical procedures, according to News 19. Democrats, however, claimed that the bill violates the privacy between a patient and their doctor.