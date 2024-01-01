State spends tax money to bring in wolves, another prepares to 'shoot on sight'

Colorado has spent thousands of dollars, and is planning more expenditures, to reintroduce wolves to the state.

Wyoming ranchers are preparing to "shoot on sight" as needed.

The border dispute has erupted after Colorado, in the throes of environmentalism, decided to reintroduce wolves to its plains and prairies.

So far 10 gray wolves have been released in recent weeks, and another 10 to 40 are planned to be released over coming years.

A report from Cowboy State Daily explains the Colorado wolves come from a population in Oregon "which have a history of killing cattle."

So ranchers in Wyoming say they will use the state's "shoot on sight" policy if those wolves venture across the state line.

"If any of those wolves cross over into Wyoming, they’re no longer protected. They’re classified as predators and they can be removed," explained Jim Magagna, a sheep rancher and official for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

The Wyoming ranchers also can show support for Colorado ranchers now facing the loss of livestock to wolves.

The wolf program was launched by Proposition 114, which Colorado voters adopted in 2020 with a supporting vote of not even 51%.

Wyoming, Montana and Idaho then refused to provide wolves, but Oregon officials agreed.

Five were released December 18, and then another five days ago.

Magagna said, "I’m not convinced that there is any wolf or any pack of wolves that isn’t capable of becoming acclimated to killing livestock."

The two states have opposing policies regarding wolves.

"In Colorado, wolves will remain protected for the foreseeable future," the report said. "On the Wyoming side, they’d be in the section of the Cowboy State where they are classified as a predatory species and may be shot on sight at any time without a license or bag limits."

