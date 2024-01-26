A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Student parties with a bullet in his brain

Took him 4 days before realizing he had been shot in the head

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(LOUDER WITH CROWDER) – Partying is not uncommon in a college experience. For many students, the pursuit of pleasure is one of the most important things and a lot of the time, people end up in risky situations.

A college student thought he was hit in the head with a rock. He thought wrong. He was shot and a bullet was in his brain for four whole days before he even decided to get things checked out.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He said he was on the beach when he thought a flying rock hit him in the head. He heard an “explosion” but since the bleeding didn't last long he decided to shower it off and party the night away.

TRENDING: 'All evil in the world is described by the word Hamas in Hebrew'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump walks out of court! Here's why
WATCH: Tucker Carlson interviews Texas governor over border issue
WHO taps trans activist, ex-prostitute who calls sex work 'empowering' to join advisory board
Pope defends Vatican guidance on same-sex couples
Governor celebrates that his state is abortion-free, abortions have dropped to 0
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×