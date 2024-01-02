WATCH: 'It was hell': Survivors of deadly plane inferno recount terror

(FOX NEWS) -- A passenger on a Japan Airlines flight described the harrowing moments when the plane he was riding on collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, causing the passenger jet to erupt into flames.

🚨🇯🇵BREAKING: 4 COAST GUARDS KILLED IN PLANE CRASH AT TOKYO AIRPORT 4 of the 6 crew members from the Coast Guard plane are confirmed dead; the captain remains in critical condition. Japan Coast Guard plane, scheduled to bring supplies to earthquake-stricken Noto province,… https://t.co/REC5yv3wNF pic.twitter.com/erYCNsEyrB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 2, 2024

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that a chaotic scene unfolded as Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 landed on the runway and its cabin began swiftly filling with smoke. The 17-year-old, his parents and his sister were among the 367 passengers and 12 crew members who were safely evacuated from the passenger plane.

"The entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them," the passenger said. "The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos."

