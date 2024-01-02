A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'It was hell': Survivors of deadly plane inferno recount terror

'We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field'

WND News Services
Published January 2, 2024
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A passenger on a Japan Airlines flight described the harrowing moments when the plane he was riding on collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, causing the passenger jet to erupt into flames.

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that a chaotic scene unfolded as Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 landed on the runway and its cabin began swiftly filling with smoke. The 17-year-old, his parents and his sister were among the 367 passengers and 12 crew members who were safely evacuated from the passenger plane.

"The entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them," the passenger said. "The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos."

WND News Services
